Icra reaffirms Edelweiss Financial Services' NCD rating to A+

The reaffirmation of the rating takes into account the group’s established position in the financial services industry, its long-standing experience in the capital market-related business, its diversified business profile with a presence in the asset reconstruction, asset management segment, and a healthy stream of fee and advisory income, as per Icra.
The agency has revised the outlook on the long-term rating to stable on the back of sustained reduction in debt level, improving financial performance in key segments, adequate capitalisation, and improvement in outlook for the real estate sector.
“At Edelweiss, our continued focus has been on building resilience and strength to shield against short-term disruptions while creating long-term value through gradually scaling our businesses. The revision demonstrates our strong business fundamentals and stable financial performance. We continue to fortify our balance sheet and remain focused on our priorities of value unlocking for our shareholders as we continue to invest in growth," said Rashesh Shah, chairman, Edelweiss Group.
The company reported a steady performance in FY22, with resilient businesses having a healthy stream of fee and advisory income and continued scaling up of customer assets. The company draws further strength from a comfortable liquidity position and deleveraged balance sheet, said the firm.