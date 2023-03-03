ICRA revises Adani Total Gas' outlook to negative on deterioration in group's s financial flexibility; reaffirms rating3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
- ICRA believes that Adani Group’s reduced financial flexibility can impact ATGL’s ability to raise funds from the domestic and international markets and result in a higher cost of capital.
Rating agency ICRA on Friday revised Adani Total Gas' outlook to 'Negative' from stable, owing to deterioration in the Adani Group's financial flexibility. However, ICRA has reaffirmed its rating on the company's long-term and short-term fund-based and non-fund-based term loans. ICRA said, ATGL has funding tie-ups to meet the CAPEX requirements in the near term. But the company has a large capital necessity over the longer term which needs significant debt funding.
