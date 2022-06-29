ICRA upgrades Home First Finance’s credit rating

As per the press release, all the ratings are due for an annual review or as and when the circumstances warrant. Also, in case of any change in the terms and conditions or the size of the rated bank facilities, the same must be brought to the notice of ICRA before these facilities are used by the housing finance company. As with any ratings process, Home First Finance Company India must also inform ICRA about any default or delay in repayment of interest or principal amount of the rated instruments or any other debt instruments.