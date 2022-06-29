ICRA upgrades Home First Finance’s credit rating

ICRA upgrades Home First Finance’s credit rating1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- The ratings cover a Rs. 3,500 crore term loan and a Rs. 230 crore non- convertible debentures programme
Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long-term credit rating of Home First Finance Company India from [ICRA] A+ ‘Positive’ to [ICRA]AA- ‘Stable’. The ratings cover a Rs. 3,500 crore term loan and a Rs. 230 crore Non- Convertible Debentures programme.
Home First Finance Company India is a housing finance company with assets under management of Rs. 5,380 crore by end of Q4, FY22, a growth of almost 30% from the year-ago period.
The ratings cover Rs. 230 worth of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) comprising Rs. 169 crore worth of outstanding NCDs and Rs. 61 crore worth of yet to be issued NCDs. The outlook on these instruments has been revised from ‘positive’ to ‘stable’. As per the press release, instruments with this rating are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.
Also, the credit rating (short-term) for a Rs. 100 crore Commercial Paper programme of Home First Finance Company India has been reaffirmed at [ICRA]A1+. Instruments with this rating are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry lowest credit risk.
As per the press release, all the ratings are due for an annual review or as and when the circumstances warrant. Also, in case of any change in the terms and conditions or the size of the rated bank facilities, the same must be brought to the notice of ICRA before these facilities are used by the housing finance company. As with any ratings process, Home First Finance Company India must also inform ICRA about any default or delay in repayment of interest or principal amount of the rated instruments or any other debt instruments.