New Delhi: The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a not-for-profit, economic policy think tank, on Wednesday said it is set to scale the study of the country’s retail and e-commerce sectors in collaboration with American retail giant Walmart.

Walmart owns majority of homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart. Last year, The Flipkart Group also announced acquisition of Wal-Mart India Private Limited, which operates the Best Price wholesale business. Unlike the west, Walmart does not operate big-box retail stores in India as the country restricts direct investment in multi-brand retail trade.

ICRIER will advance its research on retail, e-commerce, and consumer markets. The study will examine links between the growth of retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing, with an aim to unlock findings to benefit the ecosystem, ICRIER said in a statement to the press. “The study will also explore the impact of retail and e-commerce on the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector in India, building and contributing to a rich and varied repository of research that may enable policymaking for the segment, and for the sector at large, stimulating conversations across stakeholders," it added.

Meanwhile, India is mulling a detailed e-commerce policy that intends to regulate the sector.

'Being an autonomous policy think tank, our aim is to undertake rigorous research on important sectors that are growth drivers for the economy," Rajat Kathuria, director and chief executive at ICRIER said.

