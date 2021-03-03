ICRIER to advance research on India’s retail and e-commerce sector

ICRIER will advance its research on retail, e-commerce, and consumer markets. The study will examine links between the growth of retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing, with an aim to unlock findings to benefit the ecosystem, ICRIER said in a statement to the press. “The study will also explore the impact of retail and e-commerce on the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector in India, building and contributing to a rich and varied repository of research that may enable policymaking for the segment, and for the sector at large, stimulating conversations across stakeholders," it added.