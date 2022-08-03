iD Fresh Food enters the ghee market

Currently, iD sells it products in over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, the United Arab Emirates, the US and the UK. The Bengaluru-based company’s product portfolio includes idly and dosa batter, ragi idly and dosa batter, rice rava idly batter, malabar parota, curd, and instant filter coffee decoction
NEW DELHI: iD Fresh Food on Wednesday announced its foray into the ghee market with the launch of iD branded ghee in Mumbai. The maker of dosa and idly batter is eyeing an additional ₹100 crore in revenue from its latest foray.
Currently, Mumbai is the largest packaged ghee market in India, accounting for more than half of packaged ghee sales in the country, and followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. Large co-operatives to local food manufacturers make the product that is a kitchen staple across India. The category is estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore.
“Innovation, for us, means addressing consumer needs using common sense. Therefore, our Ghee package is designed to include a spout which makes it easy to store and a mess free transfer," said P.C Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food.
The packaged ghee market in India is ripe for disruption, he added.
“Our product team has successfully extracted cream from milk and made ghee, without any freezing, keeping it fresh – sans any added colours, flavours, or additives. This is why iD Ghee holds great promise. We are looking at capturing the top markets across India within a year," Musthafa added.
Currently, iD sells it products in over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, the United Arab Emirates, the US and the UK. The Bengaluru-based company’s product portfolio includes idly and dosa batter, ragi idly and dosa batter, rice rava idly batter, malabar parota, curd, and instant filter coffee decoction.
iD Fresh Food is backed by investors such as NewQuest Capital Partners and Premji Invest. Earlier this year, it raised a Series D round of ₹507 crore.