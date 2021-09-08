NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company iD Fresh Food India Pvt Ltd has filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bengaluru, after fake information that claimed its products contain cow bones surfaced on social media platforms.

WhatsApp forwards and messages have been circulating on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, claiming that the dosa and idli batter sold by iD Fresh Food India – a company started by P.C. Mustafa in 2005 – contain cow bones and calf rennet. These messages advise Hindus against consuming products sold by iD Fresh Food.

The forwards claim that the company employs only Muslims and its products are Halal certified. The messages also highlight the company’s 2014 fundraise, claiming it was the country’s first venture capital deal to “adhere to strict Shariah Islamic Law" as per the request of the company management.

iD Fresh has denied the rumours calling them “baseless allegations" intended to malign the brand, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It is now taking a legal route to tackle the issue.

“In the last few days, iD Fresh has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the company using animal extracts in its products. We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue. We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand," the company said in its statement.

iD—that sells idli and dosa batters along with frozen parotas and filter coffee concoctions—uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products, it said.

Its products have become household staples driven by their convenience and affordable price points.

“iD Idly Dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, water and fenugreek only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products. We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products (with no chemicals or preservatives) inside our world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are fully compliant with the Food Safety Management System and carry the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 certification," it added.

iD's products are sold in 45 cities across India, the US and the UAE. It is backed by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners.

“While we continue to abide by the law of the land, we at iD would like to extend our full support to Governments, institutions and corporates who are also fighting the online fake news menace," the company said.

Earlier this year—iD Fresh Food announced plans to invest close to Rs100 crore to open new plants in Delhi, Hyderabad and in the United States as the pandemic helped drive sales of its convenience foods.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.