iD Fresh Food files complaint with WhatsApp over misleading information

“In the last few days, iD Fresh has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the company using animal extracts in its products. We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue. We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand," the company said in its statement.