Fresh food brand, iD Fresh Food, on Wednesday said that it has invested close to ₹40 crore to set up its new plant, in Anekal, Karnataka, which will be producing its popular idly and dosa batter.

Spread across 80,000 square feet of area, the new plant will address the growing demand for its ready-to-make parotas in India, apart from its idly and dosa batter. The strategic investment reflects iDFresh's ambition to further strengthen its market leadership in the fresh foods segment and boost overall revenue, the company said in a statement.

The company currently caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE and US.

“Since March 2020, we have witnessed a 5% and 38% growth in demand for our Idly & Dosa batter and Parotas respectively. The new facility marks a key milestone in iD’s journey - not just due to its sheer size but the fact that it is a fully automated kitchen. At its highest functioning capacity, it will be able to produce 1 lakh kg batter and 3 Lakh Parotas in a day. It takes us a step closer to our vision of building a better and healthier world for our future generations," said Musthafa PC, co-founder and chief executive, iD Fresh Food said,

In the next phase of operations, for its plant, the company will be working towards leveraging renewable energy and reducing its carbon footprint, Musthafa added.

“When we started iD, we made the products the conventional way using equipment we use in our homes. For our new factory, we partnered with companies in Europe and the US to build customized equipment to control all aspects of making batter and parotas. After three years of trial and error, we have the machinery to handle the processes seamlessly," said Abdul Nazer, co-founder and director, iD Fresh Food.

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD Fresh which was started in 2005 currently distributes 65,000 kgs of idly and dosa batter per day, along with other items such as parotas, vada batter, chapati and paneer, to more than 30,000 retail outlets.

Recently, the company also launched its maiden online store to offer its iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, as the company looks to directly sell to customers and address changing consumer behaviour towards e-commerce.

