iD Fresh Food invests 40 crore to launch new plant

“Since March 2020, we have witnessed a 5% and 38% growth in demand for our Idly & Dosa batter and Parotas respectively. The new facility marks a key milestone in iD’s journey - not just due to its sheer size but the fact that it is a fully automated kitchen. At its highest functioning capacity, it will be able to produce 1 lakh kg batter and 3 Lakh Parotas in a day. It takes us a step closer to our vision of building a better and healthier world for our future generations," said Musthafa PC, co-founder and chief executive, iD Fresh Food said,

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}