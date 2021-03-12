BENGALURU: Fresh food brand, iD Fresh Food, on Friday said it has launched its maiden online store to offer its iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, as the company looks to directly sell to customers and address changing consumer behaviour towards e-commerce.

iD’s coffee vertical, launched in October 2018, expanded its portfolio in January 2021, with the launch of three unique blends of iD’s first-of-its-kind instant filter coffee liquid – strong, bold and intense; helping its customers enjoy restaurant-like filter coffee at home.

Over the last year, iD’s Filter coffee has grown 85% month-on-month, and the company expects the segment to grow even faster in the coming year with the launch of their e-commerce platform, said iD Fresh.

Starting deliveries across India, the company also plans to set foot in the overseas market through its e-commerce channel by May.

“The covid-19 pandemic has thrown countless challenges our way, but it has also presented new opportunities. As a business operating in the fresh food industry, we see this as the right time to explore new horizons and sell online on our own platform. Our very first product in this e-commerce space, iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, will cater to coffee connoisseurs across India, providing them with restaurant- like filter coffee in the comforts of their home. By May 2021, we plan to start shipping to the overseas markets," said Musthafa PC, chief executive and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD Fresh has a presence in more than 45 cities across India, the US and the United Arab Emirates, with more than 1,500 employees.

The company claims to provide 65,000 kgs of idli dosa batter per day, and products like parotas, vada batter, chapati, and paneer, among others, to more than 30,000 retail outlets.

“As India’s recovery from the pandemic takes place, iD is making conscious efforts to boost the business ecosystem and opportunities for growth. We need to deliver scalable solutions that reach all markets – across India as well as abroad. With our own e-commerce platform for iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, we are paving the way for a fresh disruption," said Pavan Kumar BVS, chief business officer of iD Fresh Food.

For the inaugural period, shipping is free across the country. For international orders, shipping and handling rates will vary based on the destination.

