iD Fresh Food launches its first e-commerce platform

“The covid-19 pandemic has thrown countless challenges our way, but it has also presented new opportunities. As a business operating in the fresh food industry, we see this as the right time to explore new horizons and sell online on our own platform. Our very first product in this e-commerce space, iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, will cater to coffee connoisseurs across India, providing them with restaurant- like filter coffee in the comforts of their home. By May 2021, we plan to start shipping to the overseas markets," said Musthafa PC, chief executive and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.