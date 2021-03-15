Packaged foods company iD Fresh Food is planning investments close to Rs100 crore to open new plants in Delhi, Hyderabad and in the US as the pandemic helped drive sales of its convenience foods such as idli-dosa batter, filter coffee concoctions and frozen parotas, said a top executive at the company.

The plants will come up in the next 12 months, helping the Bengaluru-headquartered company reach more markets and scale distribution to 40,000 outlets, up from the current 30,000, said P.C. Musthafa, chief executive officer and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

This includes increasing presence in markets such as Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, apart from overseas markets Bahrain and Qatar.

“We are looking at more products in the fresh category of course—parota, batter, curd and paneer—or those with a short shelf life; we are looking at scaling our curd and other dairy business. We are able to do this because we have a good network of stores, strong brand and direct distribution network," said Musthafa.

Demand for packaged and convenience foods grew at an impressive pace in 2020 as the lockdown prompted people to cook more at home. With restaurants working under restrictions, products such as oats, cooking oil, packaged noodles, ready to cook foods, pasta and condiments saw brisk sales as consumers sought variety and convenience in their daily meals. For iD, parotas became it top-selling items in the current year, overtaking idli-dosa batter.

iD started small by selling packaged idli and dosa batter in Bengaluru in 2005. It gradually expanded presence by packaging the mix comprising rice and lentils used across households in south India.

Its business has now scaled up to 45 cities across India, US and UAE—but its products reach fewer stores as items such as batter and parotas need proper storage.

It recently opened a large idli factory—what it calls the world’s largest idli-dosa batter plant—in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a Rs40 crore investment.“That will be a model plant which we will replicate in other cities," said Musthafa. The plant will help it ramp-up capacity to six times of the current volumes. For the same, the company also shut down a few smaller plants in the city. In all, it has four plants.

The company—backed by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners—is also eyeing a fundraise as it plans expansion. “We will be doing a fundraising very soon and do the next round to expand business to other markets," said Musthafa. Marketing spends are expected to go up significantly, he added.

iD is expected to close the current year with over Rs290 crore in revenue, a number it plans to take to Rs1,000 crore over the next three to four years.

Last week, the company also announced plans to launch an online portal dedicated to sale of its instant filter coffee liquid.

The move is in line with how several large fast moving consumer goods makers are increasingly firming up their presence online as sales for such products via the internet continue to soar in the aftermath of covid restrictions.

For the company, sales via e-commerce are 10% at present. “We believe that in three years’ time e-commerce can contribute 20% to our overall portfolio, that is, through a combination of marketplaces, our own direct offerings and direct to home distribution platform for fresh foods," he said.

