iD Fresh Food to invest in new plants, expand distribution

It recently opened a large idli factory—what it calls the world’s largest idli-dosa batter plant—in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a Rs40 crore investment.“That will be a model plant which we will replicate in other cities," said Musthafa. The plant will help it ramp-up capacity to six times of the current volumes. For the same, the company also shut down a few smaller plants in the city. In all, it has four plants.