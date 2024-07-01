iD Fresh to ramp up manufacturing capacity for expansion beyond metros
Summary
- The Bengaluru-based packaged foods firm is looking to add several new products in the fresh category over the next 4-5 months.
Bengaluru: Premji Invest-backed convenience foods maker iD Fresh is looking to set up four new manufacturing plants in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh by the end of the current financial year, in a bid to diversify its audience in smaller cities, a top executive told Mint in an interview.