MUMBAI: Fresh out of the central bank’s restrictions, IDBI Bank aims to reduce its bad loan ratio to 15% of advances by the end of this year through a mix of loan growth and by transferring toxic assets to the bad bank, its chief executive Rakesh Sharma said on Wednesday.

IDBI Bank is no longer subject to strict lending curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May 2017, with the central bank saying in March that the private sector lender has been taken out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

As on 30 June, the bank’s gross bad loans were at 22.71% of its total advances. However, due to aggressive provisions, its net bad loan ratio stood at 1.67% in Q1 FY22. The private sector lender’s loan book was at ₹1.56 trillion in the same period. The bank expects a loan growth of 8-10% in FY22.

“We will be able to reduce our gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio by 4-5% through growth in the advances or the denominator. Now the government has also come out with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL) and we may transfer some accounts there as well. Once NARCL becomes functional, some assets will be transferred and that would further reduce the gross NPA by another 5-6%," said Sharma.

The bank plans to transfer a total of Rs11,000-12,000 crore of advances to NARCL, of which live accounts will be around ₹7,000-8,000 crore and rest have already been written off.

On loan growth, the lender had a 62:38 ratio between retail and corporate loans as on 30 June, indicating a shift since it came under the PCA restrictions in 2017. The bank now wants to restart corporate lending and has already onboarded 80 clients. While it has sanctioned loans to these corporate entities after restrictions were lifted, disbursements are yet to happen.

“We have special expertise in doing corporate advances and we will continue to do that, and more focus will be on mid-corporate advances. There are certain good sectors and good-rated advances available, and we have done some sanctions also," said Sharma.

Sharma added that 90% of its structured retail book is asset-backed and auto and personal loan portion is quite small. While the bank would like to have a 60:40 mix of retail and corporate loans, it does not want its retail book to go below 55% of the total base.

“Two months back we had sanctioned a new personal loan scheme for those who have salary accounts with us. That is a book we would like to grow," he said.

The bank’s June quarter net profit more than quadrupled on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to ₹603 crore on higher income. “The performance of the bank has been improving. We have been quite proactive in making provisions. Going forward, I am quite hopeful that the same trend will continue," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank said it has recovered Rs733 crore from the Kingfisher Airline bad loan account.

