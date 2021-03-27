MUMBAI: IDBI Bank on Friday said its board has approved borrowing up to Rs8,000 crore through rupee-denominated bonds in one or two tranches for FY2021-22.

Of the total, the bank will borrow up to Rs3,000 crore via additional tier-I (AT1) bonds in one or more tranches, and up to Rs1,000 crore in senior/infrastructure bonds by way of private placement, the lender said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

In a circular issued last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) capped mutual fund (MF) investment in bonds with special features to 10% of scheme assets and 5% for a single issuer. This includes AT1 bonds and tier-2 bonds issued by banks under Basel III norms. The regulator also laid down valuation norms for such bonds, mandating that AT1 bonds should be valued as if they have a maturity of 100 years.

Later, however, to soften the blow for investors of such bonds, Sebi allowed them to value them as 100-year paper in a staggered manner. To begin with, fund managers can consider these bonds as 10-year paper for FY22.

In December, IDBI Bank had raised Rs1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors at a floor price of Rs40.63 apiece. The bank had targeted raising Rs2,000 crore.

For the October-December quarter, the bank reported a net profit of Rs378.42 crore compared to a net loss of Rs5,763.04 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell 4.6% on year to Rs5,932.25 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via