IDBI Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs3,000 cr through AT1 bonds

In a circular issued last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) capped mutual fund (MF) investment in bonds with special features to 10% of scheme assets and 5% for a single issuer. This includes AT1 bonds and tier-2 bonds issued by banks under Basel III norms. The regulator also laid down valuation norms for such bonds, mandating that AT1 bonds should be valued as if they have a maturity of 100 years.