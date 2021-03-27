Subscribe
IDBI Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs3,000 cr through AT1 bonds

IDBI Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs3,000 cr through AT1 bonds

For the October-December quarter, the bank reported a net profit of Rs378.42 crore compared to a net loss of Rs5,763.04 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • In December, IDBI Bank had raised Rs1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors at a floor price of Rs40.63 apiece

MUMBAI: IDBI Bank on Friday said its board has approved borrowing up to Rs8,000 crore through rupee-denominated bonds in one or two tranches for FY2021-22.

Of the total, the bank will borrow up to Rs3,000 crore via additional tier-I (AT1) bonds in one or more tranches, and up to Rs1,000 crore in senior/infrastructure bonds by way of private placement, the lender said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

In a circular issued last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) capped mutual fund (MF) investment in bonds with special features to 10% of scheme assets and 5% for a single issuer. This includes AT1 bonds and tier-2 bonds issued by banks under Basel III norms. The regulator also laid down valuation norms for such bonds, mandating that AT1 bonds should be valued as if they have a maturity of 100 years.

Later, however, to soften the blow for investors of such bonds, Sebi allowed them to value them as 100-year paper in a staggered manner. To begin with, fund managers can consider these bonds as 10-year paper for FY22.

In December, IDBI Bank had raised Rs1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors at a floor price of Rs40.63 apiece. The bank had targeted raising Rs2,000 crore.

For the October-December quarter, the bank reported a net profit of Rs378.42 crore compared to a net loss of Rs5,763.04 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell 4.6% on year to Rs5,932.25 crore.

