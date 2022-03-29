IDBI Bank board approves rupee bond borrowing limit of 8,000 cr for FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The board approved a rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹8,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising Additional Tier I (AT-1) Bonds up to ₹3,000 crore and Senior/Infrastructure Bonds up to ₹1,000 crore by way of private placement in the same fiscal.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Life Insurance Corporation subsidiary, IDBI Bank on Tuesday receives the board of directors' approval for a rupee bond borrowing limit of up to ₹8,000 crore for fiscal year FY23. Also, the board approved the divestment of the bank's stake in NSDL and AFLI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Life Insurance Corporation subsidiary, IDBI Bank on Tuesday receives the board of directors' approval for a rupee bond borrowing limit of up to ₹8,000 crore for fiscal year FY23. Also, the board approved the divestment of the bank's stake in NSDL and AFLI.
As per the regulatory filing, the board approved a rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹8,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising Additional Tier I (AT-1) Bonds up to ₹3,000 crore and Senior/Infrastructure Bonds up to ₹1,000 crore by way of private placement in the same fiscal.
As per the regulatory filing, the board approved a rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹8,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, to be borrowed in one or more tranches comprising Additional Tier I (AT-1) Bonds up to ₹3,000 crore and Senior/Infrastructure Bonds up to ₹1,000 crore by way of private placement in the same fiscal.
In another development, the board gives in-principle approval for divestment of the Bank's stake up to 11.10% of paid-up share capital of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) through the market-driven process.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the board approved the sale of IDBI Bank's entire stake of 20 crore equity shares in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (AFLI) to Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) according to the exercise of the Call Option by Ageas.
On BSE, IDBI Bank shares finished on a negative note. The shares closed at ₹42.85 apiece down by 3.05% on the stock exchange.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!