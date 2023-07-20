IDBI Bank moves NCLAT on ZEE1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) was rejected by the National Company Law Tribunal order of 19 May.
NEW DELHI : IDBI Bank on Thursday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging a National Company Law Tribunal order of 19 May, that rejected IDBI Bank’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), said a counsel aware of the matter.
