The proposed divestment of government's 60.72% stake in the IBDI Bank is unlikely to happen this fiscal, as the government is set to push the divestment to the next fiscal year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint. As a result of a delay in proposed divestments, the government is unlikely to meet its divestment target for the ongoing fiscal, which is set at ₹51,000 crore.

However, the government expects higher non-tax revenues, including higher dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks to offset any revenue shortfall and maintain the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% (of the GDP), despite not meeting the divestment target.