IDBI Bank files insolvency application against Zee Ent

A similar dispute between Zee and another private lender—the IndusInd Bank, was heard by the Delhi high court in September this year. A plea was filed by IndusInd seeking clarity on whether it could take Zee to the dedicated bankruptcy court for recovery of dues. Following this, on 13 September, the Delhi high court clarified that it had not restrained IndusInd Bank from taking Zee Entertainment to the insolvency court. This cleared the decks for the private lender to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media company to recover dues it says are owed by Siti Networks.