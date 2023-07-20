IDBI Bank moves NCLAT against NCLT order on ZEE

Both IndusInd’s claim and IDBI’s claim were opposed by Zee mainly on the grounds that the guarantee was invoked during the pandemic. Under Section 10A of the IBC, insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated if the alleged default occurred between 25 March 2020 and 25 March 2021, which is termed as the Covid period. This statutory bar has troubled financial creditors because insolvency proceedings can never be initiated for defaults during the Covid period. Zee’s stand was also that the guarantee is a limited guarantee and does not extend to the entire debt.