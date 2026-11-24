The Supreme Court has ruled that IDBI Bank does not qualify as a “State” under Article 12 of the Indian Constitution. This means the bank does not fall within the definition of “State” for constitutional remedies under the provision. The ruling comes as a setback for the bank's officers' association, even as the Central government has maintained that the interests of employees and pensioners have been fully protected.

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Why did the Supreme Court dismiss the appeal? According to a Times of India report, a two-judge bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran dismissed appeals challenging a 2022 decision of the Bombay High Court.

The High Court rejected the association's plea seeking retirement and provident fund benefits for employees of United Western Bank, which merged with IDBI. The association argued that the Centre continued to exercise administrative, functional and financial control over IDBI until 2018, and that LIC, which acquired a stake in the bank, was also owned and controlled by the government.

Also Read | Govt approves IDBI Bank stake sale to Fairfax

How will the ruling impact IDBI's proposed stake sale? The ruling could also have implications for the proposed strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank, under which the Centre and LIC are seeking to sell their combined stake of over 60% to Fairfax. Employees have opposed the proposed sale and demanded that it be scrapped. They have raised concerns about the bank's valuation, arguing that comparing it with public-sector banks is inappropriate since IDBI is classified as a private-sector bank. The government, meanwhile, has sought to address concerns regarding employees' retirement and salary benefits.

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What has the government said about employee and pension benefits? IDBI Bank is the employer under the Labour Code, while the proposed strategic transaction is being carried out through a share purchase agreement governed by contract law. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) appoints transaction and legal advisers, who consult both qualified bidders and the bank's management. As a board-managed banking company, IDBI also consults its employees internally. In this case, the bank's management has put in place what it describes as a robust framework to safeguard the interests of employees and pensioners, calling it the best protection package offered in any such transaction.

According to the report, the service conditions of existing employees cannot be changed to their disadvantage following the strategic restructuring. The bank's management has ensured that all service rules framed by its board are included in the annexures to the draft agreement. Pensioners have also been assured protection through a special fund, with the government maintaining that their pension benefits will be honoured in full.

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What did the government say about the valuation of IDBI properties? DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said the government and LIC are not employers under the Labour Code. Responding to questions about the valuation of two properties, Chawla said IDBI's Cuffe Parade headquarters in Mumbai was held on a 60-year lease, and its valuation was calculated based on rental savings over the remaining 25 years of the lease.

As for the bank's training centre in Hyderabad, Chawla said the property could not be transferred in the open market. He argued that comparing its valuation with that of properties sold through market auctions would therefore be "absurd".