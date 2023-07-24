IDBI Bank Q1 Results: Lender signs MoU with Ashok Leyland for channel financing partnership1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST
IDBI Bank Q1 Results: IDBI Bank and Ashok Leyland MoU is for collaboration to provide personalized financial solutions specifically designed for dealers by the partnering entities
IDBI Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland for a channel financing partnership of its dealers. The MoU is for collaboration to provide personalized financial solutions specifically designed for dealers by the partnering entities.
