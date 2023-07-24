Steep provisions drag IDBI Bank net NPAs below 0.5% in Q11 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The bank’s net NPAs stood at 0.44% of net advances as on 30 June, down 48 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter.
MUMBAI : Private sector lender IDBI Bank was able to restrict its net non-performing asset ratio to less than 0.5% in the three months through June, aided by a strategy to aggressively set aside provisions. The bank’s net NPAs stood at 0.44% of net advances as on 30 June, down 48 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter. Its gross bad loans were at 5.05% in the June quarter, as against 6.38% in the March quarter.
