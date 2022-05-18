OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IDBI Bank sells its entire shareholding of 19.18% in ARCIL
Listen to this article

IDBI Bank on Wednesday announced the divestment of entire holding to the tune of more than 6.23 crore equity shares in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) to Avenue India Resurgence Pte.Ltd.

In its regulatory filing, IDBI Bank said that it " has sold its entire holding of 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19 .18% of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) on May 18, 2022."

With the latest stake sale, IDBI Bank has now ceased to be the sponsor shareholder of ARCIL.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On BSE, IDBI Bank shares closed at 38.10 apiece flat compared to the previous closing of 38.25 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout