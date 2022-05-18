IDBI Bank on Wednesday announced the divestment of entire holding to the tune of more than 6.23 crore equity shares in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) to Avenue India Resurgence Pte.Ltd.

In its regulatory filing, IDBI Bank said that it " has sold its entire holding of 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19 .18% of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) on May 18, 2022."

With the latest stake sale, IDBI Bank has now ceased to be the sponsor shareholder of ARCIL.

On BSE, IDBI Bank shares closed at ₹38.10 apiece flat compared to the previous closing of ₹38.25 apiece.