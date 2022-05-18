Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  IDBI Bank sells its entire shareholding of 19.18% in ARCIL

IDBI Bank sells its entire shareholding of 19.18% in ARCIL

The bank offloads more than 6.23 crore equity shares in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL)
1 min read . 10:15 PM ISTLivemint

  • With the latest stake sale, IDBI Bank has now ceased to be the sponsor shareholder of ARCIL.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IDBI Bank on Wednesday announced the divestment of entire holding to the tune of more than 6.23 crore equity shares in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) to Avenue India Resurgence Pte.Ltd.

In its regulatory filing, IDBI Bank said that it " has sold its entire holding of 6,23,23,800 fully paid-up equity shares constituting 19 .18% of the total equity share capital of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL) on May 18, 2022."

With the latest stake sale, IDBI Bank has now ceased to be the sponsor shareholder of ARCIL.

On BSE, IDBI Bank shares closed at 38.10 apiece flat compared to the previous closing of 38.25 apiece.