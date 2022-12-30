IDBI Bank signs agreement to transfer IDBI MF business to LIC Mutual Fund

IDBI Bank signed an agreement on December 29 to transfer schemes from IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) to LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF).
IDBI Bank signed an agreement on December 29 to transfer schemes from IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) to LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF).
“In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby advise that on December 29, 2022, a Scheme Transfer Agreement has been signed between IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) and LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF) for transfer of Schemes of IDBI MF to LIC MF to comply with Regulation 7B of SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations," the bank said in an exchange filing.
LIC completed the takeover of IDBI Bank, the sponsor of IDBI Mutual Fund, in January 2019. However, LIC has its own asset management company, LIC Mutual Fund, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules.
A regulation earlier said a single promoter cannot own more than 10% stake in multiple asset management companies. Since IDBI Bank, parent of IDBI MF, is majority owned by LIC, the transfer is necessary.
