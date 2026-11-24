Around 2.5 lakh bank employees and officers have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on December 3 to protest the proposed sale of a 60 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, PTI reported.

Three bank unions – the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) – have jointly called for the strike, opposing what they described as the "unwarranted" sale of the lender to a foreign investor.

The unions have demanded that the proposed disinvestment of IDBI Bank be halted, arguing that transferring control of an Indian bank to a foreign private entity would not be in the interest of depositors and the country's banking system.

The strike call is also in support of the agitation by the United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), which comprises the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA).

Why are bank employees planning a strike? The proposed sale involves the transfer of a combined 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank held by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the stake sale on October 14. Following the transaction, Fairfax, led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, would become the promoter of IDBI Bank.

The unions have opposed the move, saying IDBI Bank is a profitable institution with deposits of around ₹3.5 lakh crore and advances of ₹2.5 lakh crore. They argued that handing over the lender to a foreign investor would effectively turn an Indian bank into a foreign-owned institution.

According to the unions, public sector banks play a crucial role in safeguarding people's savings. They cited instances of private banks facing failures due to mismanagement and subsequently being taken over by public sector lenders.

What are the demands of bank unions? The unions have called for the withdrawal of the proposed IDBI Bank disinvestment and opposed transferring public sector banking institutions into private hands.

They have also demanded the nationalisation of private banks, arguing that public ownership provides greater protection to depositors' money.

"Bank deposits represent the precious savings of the people and privatisation of banks amounts to handing over these huge savings to private hands," the unions said in their joint statement, according to PTI.

The latest strike call follows a two-day protest by IDBI Bank employees and officers on November 2 and 3 against the proposed stake sale.

What is the IDBI Bank-Fairfax deal? Under the proposed transaction, Fairfax will acquire the government's 30.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, valued at around ₹26,620 crore, and LIC's 30.24 per cent stake, valued at approximately ₹26,440 crore.

The Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led company has offered ₹81 per share, above the benchmark fair value of ₹75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.

The strategic disinvestment is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Congress raises questions over IDBI Bank disinvestment Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has backed IDBI Bank employees opposing the lender's proposed privatisation, warning that the sale could put reservation protections for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) at risk.

In a letter to IDBI Bank employees dated October 29, Gandhi questioned the government's decision to sell its controlling stake despite the lender's financial turnaround. He also raised concerns over employees' service conditions and recalled a 2003 parliamentary assurance that the government would retain at least 51% ownership in the bank.

"When IDBI is privately owned, reservation for SC, ST and OBC candidates will go with it. Your service conditions, already weakened, will lose their last protection," Gandhi said.

He credited bank employees with contributing to IDBI's recovery, noting that the lender had moved from losses seven years ago to posting a profit of more than ₹9,000 crore last year.