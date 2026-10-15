IDBI bank stake sale to Fairfax: Are IIFL Finance, Shriram Finance next in line for foreign investment? What we know

After the government's decision to sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, speculations are rife that India’s financial services sector could see even more dealmaking as foreigners look to deepen their exposure.

The Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings on Wednesday for ₹52,878 crore. This is India's biggest strategic disinvestment since the sale of Air India. It potentially opens a new chapter in the privatisation of state-controlled banks.

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According to Bloomberg, Blackstone Inc. and other private equity firms are said to be exploring a stake in shadow bank IIFL Finance Ltd. Meanwhile, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is studying ways to eventually gain majority control of Shriram Finance Ltd., the report added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the IDBI Bank stake sale deal with Fairfax? ⌵ Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore. The stake is being sold by the government and LIC. 2 Are IIFL Finance and Shriram Finance next in line for foreign investment? ⌵ They are potential targets, but the reported interest does not confirm completed deals. Blackstone and other private equity firms are said to be exploring a stake in IIFL Finance, while Japan’s MUFG is studying ways to gain majority control of Shriram Finance. 3 Why are foreign investors interested in Indian banks and finance companies? ⌵ Investors are betting on India’s credit growth and opportunities in retail finance and wealth management. Analysts also point to rising incomes and the country’s expanding financial services market. 4 How much of IDBI Bank will the government and LIC retain after the Fairfax sale? ⌵ The government will retain a 15% stake and LIC about 19%, giving them a combined holding of 34%. They will sell a combined 60.72% stake to Fairfax. 5 Does foreign investor interest mean more financial-sector deals are expected in India? ⌵ Analysts say the interest could lead to further stake sales, strategic partnerships and capital-raising deals. The reports also describe possible investments in IIFL Finance and Shriram Finance, but do not confirm those transactions.

Japanese and Middle East financial giants like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and IHC Group have stepped up investments in Indian shadow lenders — that have relatively relaxed ownership and voting cap norms — betting on a credit boom in India and growing opportunities in retail and wealth management. Now the Canadians have joined the party.

Analysts told the media outlet that the interest suggests robust appetite for financial services assets as the population of wealthy citizens expands and earnings of the middle class rise.

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These moves could signal further stake sales, strategic partnerships and capital-raising deals in the sector, analysts were quoted as saying.

It would also test investor appetite for acquiring control of a large Indian bank amid stringent regulatory requirements and the complexities of managing a financial institution.

As per the report, India is discussing options to create large state lenders, which aligns with the government’s need to fund massive infrastructure and industrial projects in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Currently, only State Bank of India and HDFC Bank rank among the top 100 global institutions by total assets. India is also considering ways to increase the foreign investment cap in state-run lenders to 49% from 20%, it added.

IDBI-Fairfax deal Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings will acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for about ₹53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion). Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax will pay ₹81 per share, higher than the benchmark fair value of ₹75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies, an official statement said.

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Fairfax acquiring a 60.7% stake in private sector lender IDBI Bank shows how more overseas investors are seeking a foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

The deal is one of the country’s biggest in the financial sector since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government began consolidating state-run lenders in 2019.

The dealmaking comes as the Centre pushes for a banking system capable of supporting India’s transformation into a developed economy by 2047, with policymakers considering whether the country needs fewer but much larger state-run lenders.

The idea is to tap foreign investments that bring capital, create jobs, boost productivity and strengthen India’s economic growth as well as its global competitiveness.

According to a report, the government is likely to exceed the budgeted disinvestment target in the current fiscal year for the first time in eight years since 2018-19, aided by the ₹52,878-crore strategic sale of IDBI Bank.

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Taking together the current disinvestment mop-up and the likely money from IDBI Bank, the stake sale proceeds as of today stand at over ₹82,000 core.

The government had budgeted a disinvestment and asset monetisation target of ₹80,000 crore for the full fiscal year. So far, it has already raised ₹55,757 crore through minority stake sale in 9 public sector units, including the big-ticket ones like LIC and Coal India, as well as strategic sale of Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd and remittances from SUUTI, PTI reported.

The sale would follow the Tata Group's acquisition of Air India, which was completed in January 2022. In October 2021, Tata won the bid for the national carrier with an offer of ₹18,000 crore, comprising ₹2,700 crore in cash and the assumption of ₹15,300 crore of debt.

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