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IDBI Bank stake sale: ‘Very, very remote’ chance of finding another buyer at ₹52,000 crore, says DIPAM Secretary Chawla

Garvit Bhirani
Published6 Nov 2026, 08:28 PM IST
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IDBI Bank stake sale: ‘Very, very remote’ chance of finding another buyer, says DIPAM Secy (Images: Mint, File photo)
IDBI Bank stake sale: ‘Very, very remote’ chance of finding another buyer, says DIPAM Secy (Images: Mint, File photo)
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The government opted to continue with the IDBI Bank disinvestment exercise by giving bidders another opportunity to improve their offers, rather than abandoning the existing process, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said. He clarified that the reserve price remained unchanged throughout the exercise.

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During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Chawla described the chances of attracting a fresh buyer prepared to pay 52,000 crore for the combined government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stakes as “very, very remote”.

He stated the authorities weighed three alternatives — cancelling the initial bidding exercise, accepting the offer already received, and inviting improved bids — before the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) settled on seeking revised or best offers to maximise the transaction value.

DIPAM Secretary explains rationale behind accepting improved offer

Chawla explained that the subsequent bidding exercise differed from the initial round because all parties involved were already aware of the price discovered during the first phase.

He said strategic disinvestment deals are not conducted like regular auctions with a fixed reserve-price threshold against which every bid is evaluated.

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Also Read | IDBI's ₹52,878 cr sale: Why did winning bid rise by ₹3,917 cr? Centre explains

Rejecting the view that offers below the reserve price are automatically ineligible for approval, Chawla pointed to the Paradeep Phosphates privatisation, where the accepted offer was 15% lower than the reserve price.

He further said the revised offer exceeded the fair-value assessments as well as their average. The Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) unanimously considered the improved bid reasonable, he added.

How did the 627-crore tax indemnity improve IDBI Bank bid?

Chawla said the government introduced an income-tax indemnity capped at 627 crore for the bidders, a provision that contributed to a 3,917-crore increase in the bid value.

Also Read | IDBI Bank sale: Rahul Gandhi backs staff, flags job risks due to privatisation

He mentioned the decision was based on the overall financial gains expected to accrue to the government and LIC from the transaction, rather than viewing the reserve price as a rigid benchmark.

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Also Read | All due processes followed in IDBI Bank's strategic restructuring: FM

Chawla reiterated that the reserve price remained unchanged throughout the bidding exercise and was neither revised nor fixed again.

When will IDBI Bank stake sale be completed?

On October 14, the government cleared the proposed sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings for approximately 53,000 crore ($5.5 billion). The deal, if completed, would mark the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a significant step forward in the country's long-pending banking privatisation programme.

The strategic disinvestment is targeted for completion by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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