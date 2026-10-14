IDBI Bank's ₹52,878-crore sale to Fairfax gets govt nod: a 9-year journey from financial crisis to restructuring

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a majority stake of nearly 61% in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore, the Union Cabinet announced on Wednesday, saying that it has approved the ‘strategic restructuring’ plan.
With this, the government’s stake in the bank will fall from 45.5% to 15%, while Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) holding with decline from 49.2% to 19%.
IDBI Bank, which had been grappling with poor financial health for years, was placed under a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in 2017. Two years later, LIC infused ₹21,624 crore into the lender in exchange for preferential shares, acquiring a controlling stake in the bank.
This reduced the government’s stake to below 51%, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reclassify IDBI Bank as a private-sector bank.
The sale of the government’s stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax follows a series of steps to revive the lender. Here's how things unfolded over the last nine years:
— May 2017: RBI puts IDBI Bank under the PCA framework after it breached thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality, return on assets and leverage. Its net non-performing assets exceeded 13% in March that year.
— January 2019: LIC acquires a 51% controlling stake in IDBI Bank, prompting RBI to classify the lender as a private-sector bank for regulatory purposes.
— March 2021: The RBI removes IDBI Bank from the PCA framework after nearly four years, citing an improvement in its financial performance.
— April 2021: LIC clears a proposal to dilute its stake in IDBI Bank as part of the planned strategic disinvestment by the government.
— May 2021: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves the strategic sale of the government's and LIC's stakes in IDBI Bank, along with the transfer of management control.
— October 2022: The government invites bids for the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, comprising a 30.48% holding by the government and 30.24% by LIC.
— January 2023: The government receives multiple expressions of interest from prospective bidders.
— July 2024: Prospective bidders receive the required security clearances from the Home Ministry and undergo the RBI's fit-and-proper assessment.
— January 2026: The government invites financial bids for the proposed stake sale of IDBI Bank.
— February 2026: The government gets financial bids from Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Prem Watsa, and Dubai-based Emirates NBD.
— March 2026: The government puts the sale process on hold after the financial bids fall below the reserve price.
— April 2026: The government revives the disinvestment process and undertakes a technical evaluation of the way forward.
— July 2026: The government receives financial bids with updated offers from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD.
— October 2026: CCEA approves strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank, Fairfax to acquire 60.72% controlling stake for ₹52,878 crore.
The government has described the transaction as a “strategic restructuring” rather than a strategic disinvestment. It also called it the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s financial sector so far.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.