IDBI Bank's ₹52,878-crore sale to Fairfax gets govt nod: a 9-year journey from financial crisis to restructuring

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a majority stake of nearly 61% in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore, the Union Cabinet announced on Wednesday, saying that it has approved the ‘strategic restructuring’ plan.

With this, the government’s stake in the bank will fall from 45.5% to 15%, while Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) holding with decline from 49.2% to 19%.

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IDBI Bank, which had been grappling with poor financial health for years, was placed under a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in 2017. Two years later, LIC infused ₹21,624 crore into the lender in exchange for preferential shares, acquiring a controlling stake in the bank.

This reduced the government’s stake to below 51%, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reclassify IDBI Bank as a private-sector bank.

How the ultimate restructuring unfolded? The sale of the government’s stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax follows a series of steps to revive the lender. Here's how things unfolded over the last nine years:

— May 2017: RBI puts IDBI Bank under the PCA framework after it breached thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality, return on assets and leverage. Its net non-performing assets exceeded 13% in March that year.

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— January 2019: LIC acquires a 51% controlling stake in IDBI Bank, prompting RBI to classify the lender as a private-sector bank for regulatory purposes.

— March 2021: The RBI removes IDBI Bank from the PCA framework after nearly four years, citing an improvement in its financial performance.

— April 2021: LIC clears a proposal to dilute its stake in IDBI Bank as part of the planned strategic disinvestment by the government.

— May 2021: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves the strategic sale of the government's and LIC's stakes in IDBI Bank, along with the transfer of management control.

— October 2022: The government invites bids for the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, comprising a 30.48% holding by the government and 30.24% by LIC.

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— January 2023: The government receives multiple expressions of interest from prospective bidders.

— July 2024: Prospective bidders receive the required security clearances from the Home Ministry and undergo the RBI's fit-and-proper assessment.

— January 2026: The government invites financial bids for the proposed stake sale of IDBI Bank.

— February 2026: The government gets financial bids from Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Prem Watsa, and Dubai-based Emirates NBD.

— March 2026: The government puts the sale process on hold after the financial bids fall below the reserve price.

— April 2026: The government revives the disinvestment process and undertakes a technical evaluation of the way forward.

— July 2026: The government receives financial bids with updated offers from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD.

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— October 2026: CCEA approves strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank, Fairfax to acquire 60.72% controlling stake for ₹52,878 crore.

The government has described the transaction as a “strategic restructuring” rather than a strategic disinvestment. It also called it the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s financial sector so far.

(With inputs from PTI)