IDBI Bank's ₹52,878 crore sale: What explains the ₹3,917 crore increase in winning bid? Centre clarifies

The government has defended the valuation process for the ₹52,878 crore sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, clarifying that the reserve price was neither reduced nor increased during the second round of bidding. The revised process, however, helped secure a higher discovered bid price of ₹3,917 crore, according to a Finance Ministry release.
In its clarification, the government said the first round of bidding became "functus officio" after the initial bids were not approved. It added that the procedure for the second or best-offer round was determined by the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD), which was empowered by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to address procedural issues and make necessary deviations for effective implementation of strategic transactions.
The clarification comes amid scrutiny over IDBI Bank's proposed privatisation and concerns raised by employees over reservation provisions, service conditions and pension benefits.
The ministry said the initial bidding round was conducted in 2025-26 under the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management's (DIPAM) indicative guidelines, which allow flexibility in complex strategic transactions.
According to the government, there was no predetermined benchmark for bidding, as prospective buyers independently assess the enterprise and submit confidential offers. Independent agencies are appointed to conduct valuations, which are subsequently used as comparators to assess whether the bids are reasonable.
The ministry said the entire valuation methodology was reviewed by the CGD in April 2026 before fresh offers were invited.
It also clarified that two independent advisers carried out valuations using separate methodologies. The business valuation followed the market multiple method, using listed public sector banks as comparable companies. The asset valuation, meanwhile, considered several factors, including disputed tax demands.
The ministry also addressed concerns over the tax-related indemnity provided as part of the transaction.
It said the potential tax liability was only ₹627 crore, whereas the discovered bid price increased by ₹3,917 crore.
The government described the possibility of such a liability arising as a low-probability event. It also said the arrangement would be revenue-neutral, as reimbursement would be applicable only if the additional tax demand was actually paid.
The Union Cabinet approved the sale to a subsidiary of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings on October 14.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the transaction as a "strategic restructuring" rather than strategic disinvestment.
Following the transaction, the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will retain stakes of 15% and 19%, respectively, in the bank.