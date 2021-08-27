Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IDBI Intech implements anti-money laundering solution at LIC

IDBI Intech implements anti-money laundering solution at LIC

Premium
LIC officials said the solution will help them upgrade their anti-money laundering reporting system.
1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Livemint

  • IDBI Intech's anti-money laundering solution will provide an enterprise-wide single view of risk and compliance at transactions and customer level

MUMBAI : IDBI Intech Ltd, the technology-led business transformation organization offering specialized solutions in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), on Friday said it has successfully implemented its anti-money laundering solution at India’s insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

IDBI Intech Ltd, the technology-led business transformation organization offering specialized solutions in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), on Friday said it has successfully implemented its anti-money laundering solution at India’s insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

IDBI Intech Ltd. based in Mumbai, is part of IDBI Bank. The anti-money laundering solution will provide an enterprise-wide single view of risk and compliance at transactions and customer level, harnessing advanced analytics, workflow and artificial intelligence with a comprehensive set of pre-built rules and scenarios.

IDBI Intech Ltd. based in Mumbai, is part of IDBI Bank. The anti-money laundering solution will provide an enterprise-wide single view of risk and compliance at transactions and customer level, harnessing advanced analytics, workflow and artificial intelligence with a comprehensive set of pre-built rules and scenarios.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“IDBI Intech is a dominant FinTech products and services organization – focusing on strategic niche digital transformations for its clients. IDBI Intech has made steady investments in the latest industry solutions for the BFSI sector, with cutting-edge technology, customer satisfaction and market demand as top priorities. The next-generation technologies currently being leveraged include blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning," it said in a statement.

LIC officials said it will help them upgrade their anti-money laundering reporting system. Surajit Roy, managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Intech Ltd said it was an honour to serve the nation’s oldest and most trusted insurance provider with its state-of-art anti-money laundering solution.

With over 500 million policies and an overall asset base of over $415 billion ( 31 trillion), LIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the world. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

7 stocks with highest FII shareholding

Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!