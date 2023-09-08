Insolvency plea against Coffee Day over ₹228 cr loan default1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:06 PM IST
IDBI Trusteeship has filed for insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises for an alleged default of INR 228 crore, with IndusInd Bank also seeking insolvency proceedings over a default of INR 94 crore.
Mumbai: IDBI Trusteeship has moved the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd for an alleged default of ₹228 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message