IDBI-Fairfax deal | Bank staff unions press RBI to block takeover, announce December 3 strike: What are their concerns?

IDBI Bank employee unions have intensified their opposition to the proposed strategic disinvestment of the lender, urging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withhold regulatory approvals for the transfer of management control to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees (UFIOE) sought an independent and comprehensive examination of the proposed transaction before the central bank grants any approvals relating to ownership, control, voting rights and the fit-and-proper status of the prospective acquirer.

The forum has also called upon the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to put the disinvestment process on hold, citing concerns over public interest, depositor protection and the future of employees.

Separately, IDBI Bank employee unions have announced a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of a majority stake in the lender to Fairfax Financial Holdings.

UFIOE raises concerns over acquisition funding In its communication to the RBI, the UFIOE requested the central bank to examine and disclose the source and structure of funds being used for the acquisition, ultimate beneficial ownership, leverage, encumbrances and related-party arrangements.

The employee body has also demanded an enforceable prohibition on using IDBI Bank's deposits, assets, capital, guarantees, lending capacity or future cash flows to finance or support the acquisition.

It has opposed any subsequent acquisition of group companies by the prospective buyer using IDBI Bank's existing reserves and surplus funds.

The forum's office-bearers, Devidas Tuljapurkar, Vithal Koteswara Rao AV, Saurav Kumar and Ratnakar Wankhade, said the proposed transaction required closer regulatory scrutiny.

Concerns over Fairfax group's banking interests The UFIOE has also sought an examination of the implications of the prospective acquirer's existing control over CSB Bank and the possible involvement of other group entities.

According to the forum, these arrangements could raise concerns relating to market concentration, conflicts of interest and connected-party transactions.

The employee body has urged the RBI to ensure binding safeguards covering depositors and employees before the proposed ownership transfer proceeds.

Its demands include protection of existing service conditions, retirement benefits, reservation and social-justice measures, branch accessibility, priority-sector lending commitments and legitimate trade-union rights.

The forum has also asked the RBI to advise the government and LIC to suspend the disinvestment process and abandon the proposed transfer of control to a foreign entity. It has called for IDBI Bank to remain under effective public ownership and control.

IDBI Bank unions announce December 3 nationwide strike The UFIOE has called a nationwide one-day strike on December 3 against the proposed strategic sale.

The organisation comprises the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA).

In a strike notice addressed to IDBI Bank's managing director and chief executive officer, the forum said the protest would be observed across the lender's branches and offices throughout the country.

Earlier this month, the employee forum had also organised a two-day nationwide strike against the proposed sale of a majority stake to Fairfax.

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Government approves Fairfax as strategic buyer The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved 10955230 Canada Inc, the parent entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, as the strategic buyer for IDBI Bank last month.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a 60.72% stake in the bank for ₹52,878 crore.

The stake comprises 30.48% held by the Government of India and 30.24% owned by LIC.

The proposed disinvestment would transfer management control of the lender to the Fairfax subsidiary, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.