Mumbai: Ideal Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Thursday announced the rebranding of its company as Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd (MIFL).

“This rebranding will form the bedrock on which the two joint venture partners (Mahindra Finance and Ideal Group) will build the vision of making Mahindra Ideal Finance one of the leading licensed finance companies (LFC) in Sri Lanka," it said in a statement.

The investment by Mahindra Finance has already resulted in a strong recognition for the company with a re-rating from Fitch ratings to AA – (outlook stable), it said. The lender added that Mahindra Finance’s investment in Sri Lanka is part of Mahindra Finance’s international strategy of expanding into India-like Asian markets; especially those that are of strategic importance for the Mahindra Group for its automotive and farm equipment products.

Ideal Finance already provides a wide range of financial services products to the Sri Lankan customers. Consequent to the change of name officially, the rebranded entity – Mahindra Ideal Finance – will further look at enhancing its customer value proposition by offering an even wider suite of products.

“These would include gold loans, leases for personal vehicles, commercial trucks, two and three-wheelers, SME loans, consumer finance loans and personal loans. The company is also aiming at rapidly increasing its branch network across the island to ensure it is able to service its customers as close to their doorstep as possible," it said.

Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director, Mahindra Finance said, “We are looking at expanding in Asia and this strategic partnership with the Ideal Group is a significant step in that direction. We believe that the Sri Lankan market holds great growth potential with a strong, long-term growth opportunity."

