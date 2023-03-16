IDFC FIRST Bank becomes official banking partner for Mumbai Indians

IDFC FIRST Bank becomes official banking partner for Mumbai Indians2 min read . 05:53 PM IST
- IDFC FIRST Bank will be the Official Banking Partner and marks IDFC FIRST Bank’s debut in cricket partnerships
IDFC FIRST Bank, announced its three-year partnership with Mumbai Indians today. Beginning this season, IDFC FIRST Bank will be the Official Banking Partner and marks IDFC FIRST Bank’s debut in cricket partnerships.
IDFC FIRST Bank is the first universal bank in India to introduce services such as Monthly Interest Credits on Savings Account, Zero charges on all Savings Account Services and customer-friendly features like lifetime free Credit Cards with never expiring reward points, etc. Similarly, Mumbai Indians is one of the best cricket franchises across the globe with 7 titles to their credit.
The partnership between IDFC FIRST Bank and Mumbai Indians brings together two strong brands with a shared commitment to values, ethical practices, social responsibility and digital innovation.
Together, IDFC FIRST Bank and Mumbai Indians can leverage their strengths and expertise to create unique experiences for their customers and fans. The partnership also aims to promote social initiatives and drive positive change.
One of the philosophies that IDFC FIRST Bank is built on is Social Good and through their CSR initiatives enables various NGOs. Being a disruptive Bank in the industry, this partnership is a natural fit. Through this partnership, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to reach out to all the cricketing fans and create awareness on how they can #GetMore from their bank.
“We are delighted to partner with Mumbai Indians as their Official Banking Partner. This is a team that packs energy and entertainment in every game that they play and are celebrated by fans across the country. IDFC FIRST Bank believes in delivering more to its customers through unique offerings and by putting them first. This partnership is a step in that direction," Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank spokesperson said commenting on this partnership.
“We welcome IDFC FIRST Bank to the #OneFamily and look forward to working closely with them. Mumbai Indians have become the preferred platform for brands to reach a global cricket audience and for IDFC FIRST Bank to choose to make their debut with us, is a privilege," Mumbai Indians spokesperson said.
Over the years, Mumbai Indians has built a strong global fan base by becoming the most followed T20 franchise. With various marketing campaigns and unique product offerings, IDFC FIRST Bank has become one of the front runners in the banking industry. Just like Mumbai Indians play for their fans, IDFC FIRST Bank constantly builds solutions which are customer first.
This partnership is not the first time IDFC FIRST Bank is partnering with a sports IP. IDFC FIRST Bank has always hand-picked high impact sporting events like the marathons across the country and now, cricket. This partnership will give IDFC FIRST Bank a great opportunity to connect with cricketing fans across the world.