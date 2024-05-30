IDFC First Bank board approves plan to raise ₹3,200 cr via preferential issue
IDFC First Bank will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI General Insurance.
Mumbai: IDFC First Bank Ltd. on Thursday said its board approved a proposal to raise ₹3,200 crore through a preferential allotment of shares. The private sector lender will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to marquee investors at a price of ₹80.63 per share, IDFC First Bank said in an exchange filing.