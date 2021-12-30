OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IDFC First Bank board in favour of merger with IDFC Ltd
IDFC First Bank in its board meeting today has considered a proposal for merger of ‘IDFC Ltd’ and ‘IDFC Financial Holding Company (Promoter Group) with it, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday.

Further, the board ha expressed that it is in-principle, in favour of the above merger, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, statutory and regulatory approvals of the respective entities.

The board has also constituted and authorized a committee namely ‘capital raise and corporate restructuring committee’, to work on the terms of proposed merger including finalizing the Scheme, Valuation, hiring advisors etc. as required.

On Thursday, IDFC First Bank shares closed 0.21% lower at 47.30 apiece on NSE. Meanwhile, IDFC Ltd shares were lower by 3.04% at 55.75 on NSE.

The company said further details will be provided as and when the scheme of merger is finalised.

