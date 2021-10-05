IDFC First Bank customer deposits grow 21% in Q2, gross funded assets up 9%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Announcing its second quarter (Q2) update for the current fiscal, IDFC First Bank said that its customer deposits have declined 1.3% on a sequential basis, however, are up 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹83,793 as of September 30, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank's CASA (current and savings accounts) deposits grew marginally on a quarterly basis & surged 55% YoY at ₹46,783 crore during the quarter under review. IDFC First Bank's CASA ratio stood at 51.90% as compared to 50.86% QoQ and 40.37% YoY.

Its gross funded assets came at ₹117,243 crore (Gross of Inter Bank Participation Certificate) as of September end, up 9.75% from the year ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lender further informed that retail Funded Assets grew by 7% during Q2FY22 as compared to Q1-FY22, out of which Housing Loan registered strong QoQ growth of 11% and other retail loans registered QoQ growth of 6.3%.

Retail Funded Assets, including the PSL Buyouts where the underlying assets are retail in nature, constitutes 70% of the overall Funded Assets as of September 30, 2021. Within Retail Loans segment, mortgage backed loans now constitute 37.3% of the retail funded assets.