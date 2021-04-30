IDFC First Bank cuts savings interest rate to up to 4%

The private sector lender had cut interest rate on savings account from 7% to 6% in February. The bank has seen its current and savings account (CASA) ratio increase to 48.3% as on 31 December 2020 from 11.4% as on 31 March 2019. Since the merger with Capital First in 2018, IDFC First Bank has morphed itself into a retail lender from a legacy infrastructure financier. It had given a guidance of CASA ratio of 30% by fiscal year 2024, and 50% thereafter.

