Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IDFC First Bank cuts savings interest rate to up to 4%

IDFC First Bank cuts savings interest rate to up to 4%

Premium
IDFC was one of the few private sector banks, besides RBL and Bandhan Bank, offering the highest savings account interest rates.
1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The private sector lender is offering an interest rate of 4% for minimum account balance of Rs2 crore to 10 crore, 5% for balance up to 2 crore and 4.5% for Rs1 lakh-Rs10 lakh.

MUMBAI : IDFC First Bank has cut interest rate on savings accounts from 6% to 4-5% for minimum account balance above Rs1 lakh. The new rate will be effective from 1 May, the bank said on its website.

IDFC First Bank has cut interest rate on savings accounts from 6% to 4-5% for minimum account balance above Rs1 lakh. The new rate will be effective from 1 May, the bank said on its website.

The private sector lender is offering an interest rate of 4% for minimum account balance of Rs2 crore to 10 crore, 5% for balance up to 2 crore and 4.5% for 1 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The private sector lender is offering an interest rate of 4% for minimum account balance of Rs2 crore to 10 crore, 5% for balance up to 2 crore and 4.5% for 1 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

IDFC was one of the few private sector banks, besides RBL and Bandhan Bank, offering the highest savings account interest rates.

The private sector lender had cut interest rate on savings account from 7% to 6% in February. The bank has seen its current and savings account (CASA) ratio increase to 48.3% as on 31 December 2020 from 11.4% as on 31 March 2019. Since the merger with Capital First in 2018, IDFC First Bank has morphed itself into a retail lender from a legacy infrastructure financier. It had given a guidance of CASA ratio of 30% by fiscal year 2024, and 50% thereafter.

According to the estimates give for fiscal year 2021, IDFC First Bank had reported that its loan book grew at 10.09%, much higher than the industry’s growth. Its CASA ratio also rose to 51.95% as of March from 31.87% a year ago. Deposits have also grown at 43.15% year-on-year for the lender.

The bank had raised Rs3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) earlier this month.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.