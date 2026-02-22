IDFC First Bank employees at Chandigarh branch colluded in ₹590 crore fraud involving Haryana govt-linked accounts

Four employees at an IDFC First Bank branch in Chandigarh are suspected to be involved in a ₹590 crore fraud targeting Haryana government-linked accounts, the bank informed the exchanges on 21 February.
As per the filing, IDFC First Bank has identified fraudulent activities by certain employees at a branch in Chandigarh, potentially involving other individuals or entities as well. The aggregate amount under reconciliation across the identified accounts at the particular branch at around ₹590 crore.
In a filing with the BSE, the lender said the fraud was found following a preliminary internal assessment. Impacted customers include a specific group of government-linked accounts within Haryana Government operated through the said branch in Chandigarh, it added.
According to the filing, the bank has informed its regulator, filed a complaint with the police and is also in the process of filing further complaints with appropriate law enforcement agencies and reporting to relevant authorities. It added that “full cooperation” will be extended to the investigating agencies.
Meanwhile, the bank added that is also in the process of appointing an independent external agency to conduct an independent Forensic Audit. And has informed its statutory auditors about the fraud.
Internally, the following steps have been taken, it added: