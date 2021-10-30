Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 50% to 151 cr, NII up 27%

IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 50% to 151 cr, NII up 27%

IDFC First Bank 
2 min read . 05:06 PM IST Livemint

IDFC First Bank posted 9.75% growth in advances at 1,17,243 crore in the said quarter. Gross Funded Assets stood at 1,06,828 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a growth of 49.6% in its standalone net profit to 151.7 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of 101.4 crore in the year-ago period. 

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a growth of 49.6% in its standalone net profit to 151.7 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of 101.4 crore in the year-ago period. 

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 27.4% at 2,722 crore year-on-year during the September quarter, it said in a regulatory filing. 

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 27.4% at 2,722 crore year-on-year during the September quarter, it said in a regulatory filing. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) marginally improved and stood 4.27 per cent in Q2FY22 as against 4.61 per cent in Q1FY22. Similarly, net NPAs was at 2.09% per cent compared to 2.32% per cent quarter-on-quarter.

However, the bank said that gross and net NPAs for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not comparable as an interim Supreme Court order had directed banks that accounts which were not declared as NPA till August 31, 2020, shall not be declared as NPA.

The order relates to the pandemic driven stress to customers last year.

IDFC First Bank posted 9.75% growth in advances at 1,17,243 crore in the said quarter. Gross Funded Assets stood at 1,06,828 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21.

Further, the bank's deposits also rose 20.8% year-on-year to 83,793 crore in the quarter under review from 69,368 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. The bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 51.9 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

Total income during July-September of FY22 rose to 4,880.29 crore, as against 4,090.87 crore in the same quarter of FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.

MINT PREMIUM See All

PolicyBazaar IPO Opens Next Week. Should You Apply?

Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty near 17,800; IRCT ...

IRCTC: The incredible govt move that burned ₹18,000 cr ...

The millionaires' club at Paytm

The interest income stood at 4,100.58 crore, up from 3,924.86 crore.

On consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of 110.95 crore, slightly up from 109.03 crore. Total income rose to 4,830.14 crore from 4,090.91 crore

IDFC First Bank scrip on BSE closed 0.10% higher on Friday at 49.55.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!