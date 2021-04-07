IDFC First Bank raises 3,000 crore via QIP issue

IDFC First Bank informed in an exchange filing that the Capital Raising Committee the bank at its meeting held on April 06, 2021, approved the issue and allotment of 52,31,03,660 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹57.35 per Equity Share aggregating to ₹3,000 crore.

