How the IDFC First Bank scam unfolded: From employees in the dock for ₹590 crore fraud, timeline of events, what's ahead

IDFC First Bank has suspended four employees at a branch in Chandigarh for suspected involvement in a ₹590 crore fraud targeting bank accounts linked to the Haryana state government. In a filing with the exchanges on Saturday, the bank said its internal assessment found fraudulent activities were conducted by certain employees, which potentially involved other individuals or entities as well.
PTI on Sunday, reported that the Haryana government's Finance Department issued a circular notifying that IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank have been de-empanelled for all government business — such as holding funds (savings), deposits, investments or transactions — with immediate effect till further notice.
The same day, AU Small Finance Bank issued a clarification stating that it has “initiated an internal review” on the matter but stated that 14 transactions of ₹47 crore from the government account to a customer account, were conducted “in the normal course of business”.
Amid emerging information and clarifications, we trace the timeline of events — from employees in the dock for ₹590 crore fraud, the ₹47 crore funds transfer, steps taken so far, and what's ahead.
IDFC First in its filing noted that its regulator (Reserve Bank of India) has been informed of the matter, and a police complaint has been filed. It added that it is also in the process of filing further complaints with appropriate law enforcement agencies and reporting to relevant authorities. It added that “full cooperation” will be extended to the investigating agencies.
On 23 February, the bank's management in a conference call said the Board has taken cognisance of the issue and is acting in line with regulatory guidance. It has appointed KPMG as the independent external agency to conduct an independent forensic audit into the matter. The review will verify facts, determine accountability and assess intent, and is expected to take four to five weeks.
On 23 February, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told reporters after the regulator's Central Board of Directors meeting that it is “watching the development” and assured that “there is no systemic issue”, as per the PTI report.
Also answering questions after the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that there is “no systemic kind of issue” with IDFC First Bank, and that as a matter of policy, the government does not comment on individual companies, it added.
The Haryana government circular, dated 18 February, said no government funds shall henceforth be parked, deposited, invested, or transacted through IDFC First or AU Small Finance banks, PTI reported.
It directed all concerned departments/organisations to take immediate action to transfer the balance and closure of accounts maintained with these banks.
It also directed all Departments, Corporations, Boards, and public sector utilities (PSUs) to: Ensure that fixed deposits (FDs) are placed strictly in accordance with the approved terms and conditions; and and complete the process in all respects by 31 March.
A compliance report, duly certified by the competent authority, is to be submitted to the Finance Department by 4 April.