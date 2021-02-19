OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IDFC First Bank shares zoom 10% after board nod for 3,000 cr fund mop-up
On NSE, it gained 7.40 per cent to ₹62.40 -- its 52-week high.
On NSE, it gained 7.40 per cent to 62.40 -- its 52-week high.

IDFC First Bank shares zoom 10% after board nod for 3,000 cr fund mop-up

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 01:20 PM IST Staff Writer

The stock, after a firm start, further zoomed 9.98% to 63.90 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

Shares of IDFC First Bank on Friday jumped 10% after the company said its board has approved raising up to 3,000 crore through various means.

The stock, after a firm start, further zoomed 9.98 to 63.90 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

On NSE, it gained 7.40 per cent to 62.40 -- its 52-week high.

The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as the strong outlook for economic recovery in India.

The board of the bank has approved raising of funds "up to 3,000 crore by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a private placement, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering or a combination thereof," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it may raise the fund in one or more tranches.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout