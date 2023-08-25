Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  IDFC First wins BCCI title rights

IDFC First wins BCCI title rights

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST Varuni Khosla , Gaurav Laghate

IDFC First Bank wins title sponsorship rights for BCCI matches for the next three years for 4.2 crore per match.

The agreement will cover 56 matches over three years, including 15 ODIs, an equal number of test matches and another 26 T20 matches.

New Delhi: IDFC First Bank has won the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI matches for domestic and international cricket for the next three years for 4.2 crore per match, two people aware of the matter said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had issued its invitation to tender for the rights earlier this month after Mastercard Inc. exited in March as title sponsor for team India. The base price was kept at 2.4 crore per match. The only other bidder was OTT service SonyLIV, which bid for 2.7 crore per match, one of the two persons said on the condition of anonymity.

The agreement will cover 56 matches over three years, including 15 ODIs, an equal number of test matches and another 26 T20 matches.

Mastercard, which did not renew its deal, was paying 3.8 crore per match for the rights.

With this, IDFC First Bank will be the title sponsor for international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy organized by BCCI and also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India. The partnership will begin with the 3-match ODI series against Australia beginning next month.

In September 2022, Mastercard temporarily took over from Paytm, which had signed a deal with BCCI for 326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out 3.8 crore per match, about 58% above the earlier 2.4 crore deal, but in July 2022, it requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023. But MasterCard didn’t renew the deal after March.

Roger Binny, president, BCCI said: “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket’s spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."

Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said: “A new chapter begins in India cricket as IDFC First takes the centre stage as the title sponsor for BCCI’s home matches. Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and further enhance the growth of our great game."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 12:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.