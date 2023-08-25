IDFC First wins BCCI title rights

IDFC First Bank wins title sponsorship rights for BCCI matches for the next three years for ₹4.2 crore per match.

New Delhi: IDFC First Bank has won the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI matches for domestic and international cricket for the next three years for ₹4.2 crore per match, two people aware of the matter said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had issued its invitation to tender for the rights earlier this month after Mastercard Inc. exited in March as title sponsor for team India. The base price was kept at ₹2.4 crore per match. The only other bidder was OTT service SonyLIV, which bid for ₹2.7 crore per match, one of the two persons said on the condition of anonymity.

The agreement will cover 56 matches over three years, including 15 ODIs, an equal number of test matches and another 26 T20 matches.

Mastercard, which did not renew its deal, was paying ₹3.8 crore per match for the rights.

With this, IDFC First Bank will be the title sponsor for international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy organized by BCCI and also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India. The partnership will begin with the 3-match ODI series against Australia beginning next month.

In September 2022, Mastercard temporarily took over from Paytm, which had signed a deal with BCCI for ₹326.80 crore in 2019. Paytm was to fork out ₹3.8 crore per match, about 58% above the earlier ₹2.4 crore deal, but in July 2022, it requested BCCI to assign the rights to Mastercard till March 2023. But MasterCard didn't renew the deal after March.

Roger Binny, president, BCCI said: “We are pleased to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for all our home matches. Their commitment and vision resonate with cricket’s spirit, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."